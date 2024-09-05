Vizio Brings WatchFree Plus Streaming Service to Mobile App
App users will be able to explore TV and mobie recommendations
Vizio said its WatchFree Plus streaming service is now available on the Vizio mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
Vizio users will be able to watch sports, news and entertainment programming for free where ever they are.
“Consumers have shown us how much they love WatchFree Plus, making it the number two most watched, free, ad-supported app on the Vizio platform, and we’re absolutely thrilled to make the service available to everyone in the Vizio mobile app– whether they have a Vizio TV or not,” said Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content & partnerships at Vizio.
“Making great entertainment affordable and accessible to everyone has always been core to our mission, and we are excited to offer even more users access to the amazing content and great experience that WatchFree Plus offers,” Pond said.
WatchFree Plus offers more than 260 free entertainment channels and 40 local channels.
The Vizio mobile app allows users to control Vizon TVs and soundbars. The latest update also includes a Home tab that serves as a central discovery point that allows users to organize and launch their “favorite” apps to their Vizio TV as well as explore TV show and movie recommendations.
Vizio is in the process of being acquired by Walmart.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.