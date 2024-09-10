Streaming Gaining Share of Live News, Sports Viewing, Inscape Study Finds

Fridaay's game between the Eagles and the Packers in Brazil was streamed by Peaock

Streaming continued to gain share of viewing on smart TVs in the second quarter and made big gains with people watching live sports and news, according to a new report from Inscape.

In the second quarter, streaming-only viewers account for 60% of viewing, compared with 36% of people with streaming, traditional pay TV and over-the-air TV and 4% who have only over-the-air delivery available to them.

That’s compares to 58%/38%/5% in the first quarter and 50%/42%/8% a year ago, Inscape said.

Streaming made more inroads into live sports and news–two categories that are foundational for traditional linear pay TV.

In the second quarter, streaming had 30.4% of live sports viewing, up from 27.3% in Q1 and 23.1% a year ago.

For news, streaming had a 20.2% share, up slightly from 20.1% the previous quarter and 14.7% a years ago.

Streaming’s share of total live linear viewing was 25.7% in Q2, up from 24.4% in Q1 and 18.3% a year ago.

Apps offered by traditional media companies had 12.9% share of time spent streaming, compared to 87.1% from streaming-first publishers. A year ago, traditional media companies had a 13.5% share, compared to 86% for streaming-first publishers.

Inscape found that the number of native apps used by smart TV owners has leveled off, highing 5.5 for the past three quarters. It stook at 5.4 app on average during Q2 2023 and Q3 2023.

Inscape’s Q2 2024 Trends Report used data from over 24 million opted-in VIZIO smart TV devices nationwide.