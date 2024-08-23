Season 2 of ‘Shaq’s Garage’ Set To Stream on Kartoon Channel

Kartoon Studios said that Season 2 of the animated series Shaq’s Garage is streaming on Kartoon Channel!

The company said Season 1 of Shaq’s Garage contributed to subscriber growth and generated revenue and profit growth.

A nursery rhyme series also featuring former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, Baby Shaq, is expected to have its debut in Q4, the company said.

“The first season of Shaq’s Garage drove significant growth for our kid's streaming service Kartoon Channel in terms of subscribers and revenue growth,” said Todd Steinman, president of Toon Networks at Kartoon Studios. “The second season has even more high-energy adventures, heartwarming moments, and positive messages. We are excited to continue our partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and deliver more engaging, value-oriented content that our audience loves."

Shaq’s Garage: Maximum Horsepower can be seen on platforms including Amazon Prime Video Channels, Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling, Roku, Samsung and LG.