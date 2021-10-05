Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel Launched On Pluto TV

Genius Brands International said it reached a deal with ViacomCBS's Pluto TV to carry Kartoon Channel starting Tuesday.

“This deal with Pluto TV provides us with an amazing opportunity to significantly expand the brand footprint to a broad audience across the U.S., as well as to build our advertiser base with best in class partners,” said Harold Chizick, president of content sales, marketing and consumer products at Genius Brands. “We have a longstanding relationship with ViacomCBS, starting with the launch of Rainbow Rangers on Nick Jr., and we are looking forward to this next endeavor with Pluto TV.”

Kartoon Channel programming includes original series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; KC! Pop Quiz, hosted by Nickelodeon star Casey Simpson and the upcoming Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski.

“We are thrilled to bring Kartoon Channel! to the Pluto TV audience. Their mission of providing quality ‘content with a purpose’ to kids of all ages and their families is a perfect complement to our diverse range of programming as we look to further broaden Pluto TV’s content offering,” states Amy Kuessner, senior VP of content strategy & global partnerships at ViacomCBS Streaming.