Genius Brands Names Harold Chizick President, Global Content Sales

Genius Brands International said it named Harold Chizick as president of global content sales, marketing and consumer products.

Chizick, who joined Genius Brands when it acquired ChizComm and ChizComm Beacon Media last year, will continue to run those companies, now operating as independent subsidiaries.

He succeeds Marc Rosenberg as president. Rosenberg left the company.

Chizick will be responsible for selling Genius’ growing portfolio, including growing portfolio of brands, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, Stan Lee’s Universe, Rainbow Rangers, Llama Llama, and the Kartoon Channel! streaming platform.

“Since acquiring ChizComm and ChizComm Beacon Media earlier this year, I have experienced firsthand the level of expertise, creativity and passion that Harold brings to the business,” said Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward. “As we continue to build our team and focus on the brands we are bringing to market, I know that Harold and our executives are in a position to dramatically drive the growth of Genius Brands in the coming years. His expertise and relationships in the toy and game world in particular are unmatched.”

Chizick started ChizCommm in 2013.

“It is an incredible time to play an integral role in building Genius Brands presence on a global scale, and I look forward to working with Andy and the executive team to take the company to the next level as we roll out new brands to the content and retail marketplace this year,” he said.