Genius Brands Acquires ChizCom, Beacon Media Unit

Genius Brands International said it planned to acquired ChizComm Ltd., a major kids ad agency, and its ChizComm Beacon Media research, planning and buying unit.

Chizcom, with offices in New Jersey, Los Angeles and Toronto, represents more than 30 major toy companies, handling more $100 million in media spending.

“Our strategy has been to accelerate the growth of Genius Brands through smart and accretive acquisitions. ChizComm achieves this goal and more, by driving revenue and generating immediate synergies and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Genius,” said Genius Brands’ CEO Andy Heyward. “ChizComm’s reputation, integrity and unparalleled passion for the industry is completely aligned with what we stand for. Their team has very smartly built an incredible marketing engine with best-in-class ability to connect brands and consumers in a highly competitive market, and we see that as a powerful complement to our forward growth at GeniusBrands, including Kartoon Channel!”

As a part of the transaction, ChizComm Ltd and ChizComm Beacon Media will continue to operate as independent divisions of Genius Brands, under the leadership of Harold Chizick as CEO, Jennifer Chizick as COO, Donna MacNeil as president, and Kathleen Campisano as ChizComm Global CMO and GM of ChizComm Beacon Media.

“We are simply thrilled to find a partner in Genius Brands who shares our energy, enthusiasm and passion for the business of entertainment, media, licensing and consumer products,” said Harold Chizick, ChizComm CEO and co-founder. “Many of our clients are expanding into content development and licensing opportunities, so this partnership extends our capabilities to meet our clients’ evolving needs. This transaction also provides us a solid financial partner and additional resources to further accelerate our growth.”

(Image credit: ChizComm)

“Our strategy has been to accelerate the growth of Genius Brands through smart and accretive acquisitions. ChizComm achieves this goal and more, by driving revenue and generating immediate synergies and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Genius,” said Genius Brands’ CEO Andy Heyward. “ChizComm’s reputation, integrity and unparalleled passion for the industry is completely aligned with what we stand for. Their team has very smartly built an incredible marketing engine with best-in-class ability to connect brands and consumers in a highly competitive market, and we see that as a powerful complement to our forward growth at GeniusBrands, including Kartoon Channel!”

As a part of the transaction, ChizComm Ltd and ChizComm Beacon Media will continue to operate as independent divisions of Genius Brands, under the leadership of Harold Chizick as CEO, Jennifer Chizick as COO, Donna MacNeil as President, and Kathleen Campisano as ChizComm Global CMO and GM of ChizComm Beacon Media.

“We are simply thrilled to find a partner in Genius Brands who shares our energy, enthusiasm and passion for the business of entertainment, media, licensing and consumer products,” said Harold Chizick, ChizComm CEO and Co-Founder. “Many of our clients are expanding into content development and licensing opportunities, so this partnership extends our capabilities to meet our clients’ evolving needs. This transaction also provides us a solid financial partner and additional resources to further accelerate our growth.”