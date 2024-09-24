Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement Combines with The Attention Council

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement said it will incorporate The Attention Council as a working group within CIMM.

CIMM’s Attention Working Group will be chaired by Andy Brown. It expects to publish a study on the state of attention management and the use of new metrics across the media and advertising business.

Brown will also join CMM’s Steering Committee.

“There has been exceptional growth in the use and development of attention by the industry – from the proliferation of innovative new approaches to the steady increase in buy-side adoption,” said Jon Watts, managing director of CIMM. “We are pleased to welcome TAC into CIMM to support this work, cementing metrics like attention, emotion and quality as critical components of our program. As we continue to work closely with other organizations, and expand internationally, this collaboration marks the next step in our unified effort to support improvements, best practices and innovations across the industry.”

The Attention Council was started in 2019 by Adelaide, Amplified Intelligence, Avocet, Lumen and TVision and has focused on the areas of quality, ethics, research, education and currency.

“I am excited by the new integration. I have admired the ARF and CIMM’s approach to client engagement and willingness to pursue research initiatives to meet the ever changing developments in the media and advertising landscape,” said Brown.