Currency, Identity Are Top Issues On The Agenda For CIMM

Currency and identity will be among the key items the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement plans to study in the first half of 2024.

CIMM also said that its membership base has grown, with 40 more companies signing up including Adobe, Comcast Advertising, Dentsu, DoubleVerify, Hearst, Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA), InfoSum, Iris.TV, Nexstar, OpenX, Telly, Truthset, TVision and Yahoo.

“As evidenced by our tremendous growth in membership, 2023 was a fantastic year for our Coalition – and this growth is crucial, allowing us to bring in new perspectives, experiences, and insights into CIMM in support of the measurement landscape and wider media and advertising ecosystem,” said CIMM Managing Director Jon Watts.

“As we continue to navigate critical measurement challenges like buyer adoption, economic impacts, currency-grade solutions, and data quality, CIMM remains committed to supporting the industry," Watts said.

CIMM said its priorities for the first half of 2024 include:

Supporting innovations and improvements in measurement and currency development: CIMM will be supporting initiatives designed to identify clear priorities for improving measurement solutions, through new technologies, standardization, collaboration and governance in both national and local markets. Focus areas will include AI, watermarking, content and asset identification and ACR data.

Helping buyers to navigate change in currency and measurement: Working collaboratively with other industry participants, CIMM will look to support agencies and advertisers as they look to unlock the full potential of different currencies and advanced TV advertising offerings.

Building trust, quality and transparency and collaboration in identity resolution: Identity spines and solutions are increasingly foundational for buyers and sellers, but the market remains immature and lacks transparency. We will be launching a major strategic review of the landscape, to identify opportunities for improvement and to support the roll out of new solutions.

Developing best practices for new ecosystems: CIMM will work with the industry to develop best practices for measurement and metrics in the programmatic TV ecosystem and to support the use of first-party streaming data in syndicated measurement solutions.

“The TV and video marketplaces are changing rapidly, stimulating a wave of investment and innovation. The priorities we’ve outlined today are intended to help the industry navigate change through meaningful collaboration and cooperation, built on a foundation of insight, evidence and effective planning. It builds on an extensive consultation exercise with our membership base of 100-plus companies, reflecting shared priorities and the growing importance of collaboration and shared investments,” Watts said. “Uniquely, CIMM is a pan-industry, non-partisan coalition, representing buyers and sellers, platforms, measurement and data providers, and major technology companies.”