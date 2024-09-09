Digital Ad Sellers See More Political Activity, IAB Study Finds

In this charged Presidential election cycle, digital ad sellers are seeing more demand for political advertising and are leaning in to make more inventory available to candidates.

According to a study by IAB, 89% of ad sellers, including publishers, platforms and ad tech, that offer political ads increased their political inventory, while 86% of them said they’ve experience in increase in demand.

Prices for political ads are, up according to 84% of the sellers.

The political ad market has changed since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and VP Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee.

Since Harris entered the race, 91% of ad sellers have seen an increase in political ad demand at the national level and 75% of seller said they saw increased demand at the local level.

Nearly all sellers have seen in crease in political advertising seeking to use customer audience segments when buying ads.

The said political advertisers were looking to segment audiences by political affiliation, particular interests, geography, race and ethnicity and age.

IAB said that 83% of the ad sellers said tdhey had policies in place to detect misinformation and 78% attempted to prevent ads featuring misinformation.