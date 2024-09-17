StackAdapt Integrates Data From Experian To Boost Match Rates

StackAdapt said it made a deal with Experian to integrate the data and analytics firm’s identity graph and syndicated audiences into the StackAdapt platform.

The collaboration is designed to boost the scale of campaigns, increase match rates for marketers and improve outcomes.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing future-proof marketing solutions that drive meaningful results,” StackAdapt senior VP of advertising technologies Michael Shang said. “With seamless and secure access to Experian’s identity solutions and audiences directly within the StackAdapt platform, our clients can now better reach and engage their most important audiences with precision and impact.”

The integration will allow marketers to upload and onboard their first-party data to achieve superior campaign outcomes, the companies said.

Improving scale and match rates can benefit marketers in most industries. For political campaigns, candidates and other advertisers can leverage hashed email matches to connect with voters responsibly, reaching specific demographics with personalized messages. Hashed email matches are a way to match two parties who are using the same email address.

Retail media networks also benefit from enhanced addressability, allowing them to gain insights and deliver highly relevant advertisements.

“Staying ahead in digital advertising demands both innovation and strategic alliances,” Experian chief business officer Chris Feo said. “Our collaboration with StackAdapt is a testament to our dedication to providing advertisers with powerful, data-driven insights. We have seen the benefit and success of brands who leverage the combination of Experian Consumer Sync Identity Graph and Consumer View audiences. Adding Experian’s data to the StackAdapt platform allows agencies and advertisers to drive exceptional precision and performance with personalized marketing across multiple channels.”