StackAdapt, Comscore Team Up for CTV Ad Attribution

Programmatic advertising company StackAdapt said it is working with Comscore to provide advertisers with Brand Survey Lift studies for connected TV campaigns.

The surveys measure the total branding impact of CTV campaigns as well as lift attribution by network, placement and creative.

“Our new partnership with StackAdapt demonstrates each company’s dedication to bringing innovative solutions for audience measurement to programmatic advertising technology and the clients that leverage them,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “The industry is embracing CTV as an effective means for advertisers to reach more viewers and to earn more of their viewing time.”

The first Comscore CTV Brand Survey Lift study was conducted for one of StackAdapt’s large financial services clients. It aimed to measure the association between the company’s brand and a specific product offering. After the company launched a CTV campaign Comscore was able to measure increases in positive brand affinity.

As consumer viewing on connected devices increases, the lift studies should help marketers determine how CTV advertising can complement or enhance their other strategies, including linear TV.

“The ability to measure brand lift for CTV reinforces the impact, not only for targeting, optimizing and reporting, but also the other strategies that have been leveraged in programmatic, not applied to television,” said Michael Shang, director of programmatic partnerships & BI, StackAdapt. “It is very rewarding to be the first ever Brand Survey Lift study to be successfully executed between Comscore and a Demand-Side Platform.”