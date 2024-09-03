Play Ball: Vizio Launches Sports Zone on Home Screen

Vizio said it is launching a new Sports Zone hub on the Vizio hto help viewers find the games and events they want to watch.

Vizio Sports Zone, accessible Vizio's TV home scree, gathers live broadcasts and on-demand content from multiple streaming apps into a single spot, enabling smart TV users to stream college and pro games from the home screen with fewer clicks.

“Just in time for the exciting fall sports season, Vizio Sports Zone takes the Vizio home entertainment experience to the next level – making it easier for fans to find their favorite teams and the most exciting games each day directly on the TV,” said Steve Yum, group VP of Product Management. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new feature to Vizio Smart TV users.”

Vizio Sports Zone organizes live and upcoming games by sport and dedicated event pages display all streaming options across available apps.

Vizio Sports Zone users can also create their own personalized schedule by saving upcoming events to their personal watchlist. This allows users to go directly to their personalized Games Sports Watchlist row within Vizio Sports Zone or access from the My Watchlist row on the Vizio home page.

The launch of Vizio Sports Zone follows Vizios exclusive presentation of The Women’s Cup on WatchFree Plus.

Vizio WatchFree Plus, offers more than 300 live channels and over 20,000 on-demand titles that span movies, news, sports, music, kids and family and reality and are available to watch for free.