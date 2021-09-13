Disney Plus Unwraps New 'Hawkeye' Trailer
Marvel series to offer holiday-themed action
Disney Plus has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming Marvel Studios-based original series Hawkeye, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.
The video for the series, which debuts Nov. 24 on the streaming service, showcases the arrow-slinging Hawkeye superhero (Renner) and his new protégé (Steinfeld) in a action-packed run through New York City during the holidays.
"This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow," is how Disney Plus describes the video trailer. Hawkeye is the fourth live-action Marvel series to roll out on Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
