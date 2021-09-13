Disney Plus Unwraps New 'Hawkeye' Trailer

Disney Plus has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming Marvel Studios-based original series Hawkeye, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.

The video for the series, which debuts Nov. 24 on the streaming service, showcases the arrow-slinging Hawkeye superhero (Renner) and his new protégé (Steinfeld) in a action-packed run through New York City during the holidays.

"This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow," is how Disney Plus describes the video trailer. Hawkeye is the fourth live-action Marvel series to roll out on Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.