Prime Video To Stream ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback’ Docuseries in September
3-part sports documentary series to debut Sept. 24
Prime Video will examine the history of Black quarterbacks in the NFL in a new documentary series debuting September 24.
The three-part series, Evolution of the Black Quarterback, follows NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick as he speaks to former players, as well as celebrities to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field.
The documentary features interviews with several past and present Black QBs, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and Doug Williams, along with such personalities as Common, Deion Sanders, Larry Wilmore, and Jamie Foxx.
Evolution of the Black Quarterback is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and FredAnthony Smith.
The series joins several new Prime Video sports documentaries in development, including a profile of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, a four-part series on the history of the Madden video game, an anthology about epic Game 7s and a true-crime documentary about a Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber. The streaming service has also greenlit a third season of its Coach Prime docuseries.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.