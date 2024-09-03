Peacock Rings Bell for 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist;' Apple TV Plus Drops New Season of 'Slow Horses:' What's Premiering This Week (September 3-September 8)

Apple TV Plus's return of its Emmy-nominated drama series Slow Horses and Peacock's premiere of limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist head the list of original show premieres debuting during the first week of September.

The fourth season of Slow Horses debuts on September 4 with Gary Oldman returning as former British agent Jackson Lamb leading a crew of mistake-laden MI5 agents seeking to solve high-profile cases. Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas also star in the series, which drew nine 2024 Emmy nominations.

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist debuts September 5 and follows the story of an armed robbery that takes place on the night of Muhammed Ali's historic comeback fight in 1970. Based on an iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, the series stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 3-8. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

September 4: BrickToons (animation), Disney Plus

LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

September 4: Outlast (returning series), Netflix

Outlast: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 4: Tell Me Lies (drama), Hulu

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

September 5: The Perfect Couple (drama), Netflix

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 6: Rebel Ridge (action movie), Netflix

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 6: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (reality), Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

September 7: Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (documentary), HBO

September 8: The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood (documentary), MGM Plus