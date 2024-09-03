Peacock Rings Bell for 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist;' Apple TV Plus Drops New Season of 'Slow Horses:' What's Premiering This Week (September 3-September 8)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Apple TV Plus's return of its Emmy-nominated drama series Slow Horses and Peacock's premiere of limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist head the list of original show premieres debuting during the first week of September.
The fourth season of Slow Horses debuts on September 4 with Gary Oldman returning as former British agent Jackson Lamb leading a crew of mistake-laden MI5 agents seeking to solve high-profile cases. Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas also star in the series, which drew nine 2024 Emmy nominations.
Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist debuts September 5 and follows the story of an armed robbery that takes place on the night of Muhammed Ali's historic comeback fight in 1970. Based on an iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, the series stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 3-8. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
September 4: BrickToons (animation), Disney Plus
September 4: Outlast (returning series), Netflix
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
September 4: Tell Me Lies (drama), Hulu
September 5: The Perfect Couple (drama), Netflix
September 6: Rebel Ridge (action movie), Netflix
September 6: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (reality), Hulu
September 7: Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (documentary), HBO
September 8: The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood (documentary), MGM Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.