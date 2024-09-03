Peacock Rings Bell for 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist;' Apple TV Plus Drops New Season of 'Slow Horses:' What's Premiering This Week (September 3-September 8)

A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services

Apple TV Plus's return of its Emmy-nominated drama series Slow Horses and Peacock's premiere of limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist head the list of original show premieres debuting during the first week of September. 

The fourth season of Slow Horses debuts on September 4 with Gary Oldman returning as former British agent Jackson Lamb leading a crew of mistake-laden MI5 agents seeking to solve high-profile cases.  Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas also star in the series, which drew nine 2024 Emmy nominations.

 

Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist debuts September 5 and follows the story of an armed robbery that takes place on the night of Muhammed Ali's historic comeback fight in 1970. Based on an iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, the series stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 3-8. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

September 4: BrickToons (animation), Disney Plus

September 4: Outlast (returning series), Netflix

September 4: Tell Me Lies (drama), Hulu

September 5: The Perfect Couple (drama), Netflix

September 6: Rebel Ridge (action movie), Netflix

September 6: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (reality), Hulu

September 7: Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (documentary), HBO

September 8: The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood (documentary), MGM Plus

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

