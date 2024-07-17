FX Series ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ Dominate Emmy Nominations

FX’s The Bear and Shōgun dominated the list of shows nominated for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in the comedy and drama categories, respectively.

The nominations, announced Wednesday morning by actors Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph alongside Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego, held few surprises, but saw big returns for FX’s lineup of scripted series.

The Bear, which won for best comedy series at last year’s Emmys — held this past January after being postponed due to the writer's strike — set a record for nominations in comedy categories with 23, beating out the previous record of 22 set by NBC’s 30 Rock in 2009.

The Bear will compete in its category with two other FX shows, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in The Shadows, as well as HBO/Max’s Hacks and Curb Your Enthusiasm; ABC’s Abbott Elementary; Apple TV Plus’s Palm Royale; and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

FX’s freshman series Shōgun was the most-nominated drama series with 25 nominations. Shōgun will battle Netflix’s The Crown and 3 Body Problem; Prime Video’s Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith; HBO’s The Gilded Age; and Apple TV’s The Morning Show and Slow Horses for top honors.

The Bear stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White will look to become repeat Emmy winners. Edebiri, who won last year for best supporting actress, will now compete in the best actress category against last year’s winner Quinton Brunson (Abbott Elementary), as well as Maya Rudolph (Apple TV Plus’ Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Kristen Wiig (Apple TV’s Palm Royale)

White will defend his title against Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie (Reservation Dogs).

Emmy Awards winners will be announced September 15 at a ceremony televised live ABC.

2024 PRIMETIME EMMYS: THE NOMINEES ARE …

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Fallout

Shōgun

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

The Morning Show

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Kiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

