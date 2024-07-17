FX Series ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ Dominate Emmy Nominations
Restaurant series sets a record with 23 nods in comedy categories
FX’s The Bear and Shōgun dominated the list of shows nominated for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in the comedy and drama categories, respectively.
The nominations, announced Wednesday morning by actors Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph alongside Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego, held few surprises, but saw big returns for FX’s lineup of scripted series.
The Bear, which won for best comedy series at last year’s Emmys — held this past January after being postponed due to the writer's strike — set a record for nominations in comedy categories with 23, beating out the previous record of 22 set by NBC’s 30 Rock in 2009.
The Bear will compete in its category with two other FX shows, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in The Shadows, as well as HBO/Max’s Hacks and Curb Your Enthusiasm; ABC’s Abbott Elementary; Apple TV Plus’s Palm Royale; and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.
FX’s freshman series Shōgun was the most-nominated drama series with 25 nominations. Shōgun will battle Netflix’s The Crown and 3 Body Problem; Prime Video’s Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith; HBO’s The Gilded Age; and Apple TV’s The Morning Show and Slow Horses for top honors.
The Bear stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White will look to become repeat Emmy winners. Edebiri, who won last year for best supporting actress, will now compete in the best actress category against last year’s winner Quinton Brunson (Abbott Elementary), as well as Maya Rudolph (Apple TV Plus’ Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Kristen Wiig (Apple TV’s Palm Royale)
White will defend his title against Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie (Reservation Dogs).
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Emmy Awards winners will be announced September 15 at a ceremony televised live ABC.
2024 PRIMETIME EMMYS: THE NOMINEES ARE …
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Fallout
- Shōgun
- The Gilded Age
- Slow Horses
- The Morning Show
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Kiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders In the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.