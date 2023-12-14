Larry David Says He’ll ‘Finally Shed Malignant Larry David Character’ After 25 Years, Upcoming 12th Season of HBO’s ‘Curb’ Will Be the Last
He’ll become the ‘thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being’ that ‘God intended’ him to be, and that fans can now find him at ‘Doctors Without Borders’
Having played an incorrigible meta version of his real-life persona since the dawn of the new millennium, producer-star Larry David says he's finally ending HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm after the upcoming 12th season, which premieres February. 4.
”As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement.
“And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders,” added David, who previously left an indelible comedy mark on television with long-running 1990s NBC mega-hit Seinfeld.
Fueled by its lead character’s awkward interactions with other well-known actors and luminaries also playing exaggerated versions of themselves, Curb Your Enthusiasm has been a steady audience winner and awards nominee (two Emmys out of a staggering 51 nominations) for HBO (and later streaming service Max) since it debuted in 2000.
David and the comedy series took a six-year hiatus from 2011-2017, but this is the first time that he and HBO have declared an end date.
“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” added Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content. “Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”
