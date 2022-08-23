HBO Renews 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' for a 12th Season - 'Playing the Role of Larry David Has Been the Greatest Honor of My Life,' Larry David Says

HBO has confirmed a 12th season for it venerable meta-comedy hit Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life," said Larry David, creator, executive producer and star of Curb, in a tongue-in-cheek statement that has become ritual for renewal announcements for the show.

"In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice," David added.

Co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson return to 21-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has received 51 Emmy nominations to date, including four for Season 11, which debuted last fall.