'The Bear' Stars Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White Claim Early Emmys

The 75th Emmy awards got under way on Fox, with Anthony Anderson hosting. Anderson brought Christina Applegate onstage to present the first award, saluting Applegate for being on TV at age 1, when he was merely watching TV.

Applegate presented best supporting actress in a comedy to Ayo Edebiri of FX show The Bear on Hulu. Edebiri called it “a show about family and found family and real family,” and saluted her parents in the audience. She thanked them for letting her “feel beautiful and Black and proud.”

Next out to present was Carol Burnett, who talked about running a variety show in a different era. “Progress has been made and it truly warms my heart to see how well men are doing in comedy,” she quipped.

Presenting the lead actress in a comedy award, it went to Quinta Brunson of ABC’s Abbott Elementary. An emotional Brunson admitted she had not prepared anything, but noted, “I love making Abbott Elementary.”

Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos saluted the best supporting actress in drama. It went to Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus on HBO.

“Mike White, thank you for this,” Coolidge said to the creator. “Thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character.”

Pedro Pascal came out to award the best supporting actor in a drama, which went to Matthew Macfadyen of HBO’s Succession. He thanked “the entire Succession family,” including the show’s “peerless crew.”

He then thanked his “on-screen wife,” played by Sarah Snook, and his other on-screen wife, portrayed by Nicholas Braun. Macfadyen then saluted his “actual wife,” Keeley.

Jon Cryer and Holland Taylor handed out the trophy for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear got the prize.

“This job is such a gift,” he said. “It’s such a privilege to work with these incredible actors.”

He added, “Thank you, [creator] Chris Storer, for trusting me with this part.”

The cast of Martin, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne, Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold, was out next to give out best actor in a comedy.

Jeremy Allen White of The Bear got it. He said he is “so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all,” and saluted the show’s “beautiful cast and beautiful crew that I get to share a space and stage with.”

He said of his friends, “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

Taylor Tomlinson, host of new late-night show After Midnight on CBS, and Stephen Colbert were out next to give out the prize for best scripted variety series.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver got the nod. Oliver thanked HBO and its lawyers, who he said “are angry with us all the time.”

Oliver said he promised his kids Pokemon cards, and didn’t know where to find them in Los Angeles.

Marla Gibbs and Brunson presented best supporting actress in a limited series, which went to Niecy Nash-Betts of Netflix’s Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She thanked “my better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work.”

She thanked herself for “ doing what they said I couldn’t do.”

Nash-Betts also saluted “every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard.”

The Cheers cast, including Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman presented the outstanding directing in a comedy series award. Danson named Christopher Storer from The Bear. Storer was not at the event.

Storer then won the next prize, for writing in a comedy series.

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong strode out next to present the outstanding reality competition program award. RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV won.

“You guys are just pure lovely for honoring our show,” RuPaul said.

RuPaul spoke of “releasing to the wild hundreds of drag queens.” Referencing a recent news story in New York, RuPaul said, if a drag queen wants to read to you in a library, “listen to her. Because knowledge is power.”

Arsenio Hall was out to salute outstanding writers in a variety series. He spoke of getting to host the show that he once did in his basement as a kid, and the thrill of competing with the late-night icons. Awarding the outstanding writers in a variety series, Hall named Last Week Tonight.

Kaitlin Olsen, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Danny Devito from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia next presented outstanding talk series to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

“We did it! We got rid of John Oliver!” Noah said.

Noah saluted Jon Stewart. “Thank you for asking me to join you on this crazy journey!” he said.

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso were out to award the best directing for a limited series or movie trophy. The Emmy went to Lee Sung Jin for Netflix’s Beef.

“It’s really a testament to the amazing people I’ve been so blessed to be around,” he said, adding, “This really means a lot.”

Anderson saluted Grey’s Anatomy, whose cast, including Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl, joined him onstage. Season 20 is set to start.

The cast named best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. The Emmy went to Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Larry on Apple TV Plus series Black Bird. His rhyming speech singled out the late Ray Liotta, among others, and his wife Amy.

“You make my heart strong and my knees weak,” he said of his wife.