‘So Help Me Todd,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Wrap Up at CBS
‘Todd’ concludes May 16, ‘CSI’ ends May 19
CBS has cancelled dramas So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas. So Help Me Todd went for two seasons and CSI: Vegas for three.
So Help Me Todd stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as an attorney and her aimless son, whom she hires as an investigator.
The second season began in February. Madeline Wise and Tristen J. Winger are in the cast.
Executive producers are Scott Prendergast, Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (pilot only), Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Amy York Rubin (pilot only).
The season two finale is on May 16.
Created by Anthony Zuiker, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered in 2000 and lasted for 15 seasons. Spinoff CSI: Vegas premiered in 2021, and initially had William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles from the flagship.
The season three finale is May 19. The cast includes Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon.
Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Cindy Chvatal, Steven H. Kram and Steven H. Blume.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.