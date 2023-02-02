‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed at CBS
Marcia Gay Harden plays an uptight attorney, Skylar Astin an aimless son
CBS has renewed So Help Me Todd, meaning a second season for the Marcia Gay Harden legal drama. Harden plays by-the-books attorney Margaret and Skylar Astin portrays her slacker son Todd.
Airing in the Thursdays at 9 p.m. slot, the show has averaged 6.3 million viewers, CBS said, and 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing.
“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”
Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo are also in the cast.
So Help Me Todd is produced by CBS Studios. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman are executive producers.
