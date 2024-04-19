CBS News and Stations Premieres Romance Scam Investigation April 21

CBS News and Stations debuts a multi-part investigation called Anything For Love: Inside the Romance Scam Epidemic Sunday, April 21. Airing across CBS News and station programs, Anything For Love runs through Sunday, April 28.

The year-long investigation hears from victims, families, dating app executives and government officials across seven states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Texas. “Together, they unveil the scale of this billion-dollar crime wave,” said CBS News and Stations.

Jim Axelrod, CBS News chief investigative correspondent, leads the investigation, which involves online dating companies.

It starts on CBS News Sunday Morning April 21 and is on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell Monday, April 22. It continues on CBS Mornings Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23-24, and CBS News Streaming debuts a documentary on the topic April 28, with additional segments from the series streaming all week.

On the local side, CBS Baltimore’s Jessica Albert, CBS Chicago’s Lauren Victory, CBS Colorado’s Brian Maass, CBS New York’s Tim McNicholas, CBS Philadelphia’s Liz Crawford, CBS Sacramento’s Kurtis Ming and CBS Texas’s Brian New offer reports from their markets.

Series segments also appear on CBSNews.com.