John Dickerson Hosts Nightly Newscast on CBS News Streaming Network

CBS News Prime Time With John Dickerson launches on CBS News Streaming Network Tuesday, September 6. The program will stream live Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Dickerson is CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent. “He’ll provide insights and historical perspective to the day's events so that viewers have a deeper understanding of not just what is going on but why it is and why it matters,” according to CBS News.

CBS News Streaming Network launched as CBSN in late 2014.

“I couldn’t be more excited about John Dickerson joining the streaming program lineup,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said. “John looks at the world the way a historian does. He’s fantastic with bringing context, and explaining the why behind the news.

“When you think of primetime in general, there is so much opinion out there, and we’re fortunate to have a steward like John Dickerson anchoring a nightly show on our streaming channel to make sense of the day,” Khemlani said.

The program is based at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

“What CBS News has developed with streaming is a platform for the basic reason any of us get into journalism — the gift of getting to take the trust our viewers and readers give us and using that obligation to explore the world, figure out what is happening, why it’s happening and report back in proportion and the right order,” Dickerson said. “I also love their experimental instincts on the streaming team which I’ve tried to work on during my career — leaving print to go into digital journalism in its early stage; starting a podcast 16 years ago (opens in new tab) when few knew what a podcast was. My hope for this show is that it will evolve like the medium and the news stories that we cover every day.”

The CBS News Streaming Network delivers live national streams, 13 local streams and content from programs like 60 Minutes and CBS Sunday Morning.

“John’s show will invite the audience to join him for an intimate conversation as he connects the dots on the biggest stories of the day,” Anthony Galloway, CBS News Streaming senior VP, said. “Viewers can come in and take a seat and learn more about why these important stories matter.” ■