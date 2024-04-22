Apple TV Plus’s ‘The Big Door Prize,’ Max’s ‘Velma’ Return to the Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (April 22-28)

Mary Holland and Josh Segarra in ‘The Big Door Prize’ on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus’s The Big Door Prize is one of several scripted series returning for new seasons in the last full week of April.

Comedy The Big Door Prize returns for season two on Wednesday (April 24) and continues to follow the exploits of residents of a small town who gather around a magical grocery store machine that seemingly promises to reveal their true potential. Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis and Josh Segarra star in the 10-episode season.

Max's animated series Velma, based on the Velma Dinkley character from the Scooby-Doo franchise, returns for a second season April 25. The 10-episode second season follows Velma, voiced by Mindy Kaling, as she seeks to balance her detective work with her newfound popularity.

Also starring in Velma are Constance Wu, Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 22-28. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

April 22: Hip-Hop and the White House (documentary), Hulu

April 25, Dead Boy Detectives (drama), Netflix

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

April 25: Them: The Scare (returning series), Prime Video

April 26: Knuckles (action comedy), Paramount Plus

April 25: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (documentary), Hulu

April 28: MILF Manor (returning series), TLC