Apple TV Plus’s ‘The Big Door Prize,’ Max’s ‘Velma’ Return to the Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (April 22-28)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Apple TV Plus’s The Big Door Prize is one of several scripted series returning for new seasons in the last full week of April.
Comedy The Big Door Prize returns for season two on Wednesday (April 24) and continues to follow the exploits of residents of a small town who gather around a magical grocery store machine that seemingly promises to reveal their true potential. Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis and Josh Segarra star in the 10-episode season.
Max's animated series Velma, based on the Velma Dinkley character from the Scooby-Doo franchise, returns for a second season April 25. The 10-episode second season follows Velma, voiced by Mindy Kaling, as she seeks to balance her detective work with her newfound popularity.
Also starring in Velma are Constance Wu, Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 22-28. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
April 22: Hip-Hop and the White House (documentary), Hulu
April 25, Dead Boy Detectives (drama), Netflix
April 25: Them: The Scare (returning series), Prime Video
April 26: Knuckles (action comedy), Paramount Plus
April 25: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (documentary), Hulu
April 28: MILF Manor (returning series), TLC
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.