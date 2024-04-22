Greg Whiteley and One Potato Take on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

‘America’s Sweethearts’ will follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Netflix has announced the docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The show follows the 2023-2024 Cowboys cheerleaders squad, from auditions and training camp, and all through the season. There are seven 45-minute episodes and they debut in the summer.

The series teases “unfiltered access” to the cheerleaders, who “open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms — revealing the drive, hustle and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team — but that’s only just the beginning.”

Kelli Finglass directs.

“The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” director and executive producer Greg Whiteley said. “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”

One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures produce the series in association with Campfire Studios. One Potato produces Netflix’s Last Chance U as well, along with Wrestlers and Cheer on that same platform.

Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz of One Potato Productions executive produce with Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios.

“We’re thrilled to see the results of a season spent with Greg Whiteley and a remarkable crew following every step of the way. The storytelling through this open access will captivate viewers episode after episode and Netflix’s global stage is the perfect platform to showcase it,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive VP/chief brand officer and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders president. “We went into this understanding that the opportunity to transparently share the journey of our season, and the emotions, challenges and joy experienced along the way, is exactly what our fans and viewers would want. It’s also part of the reason that, for decades, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have earned their place as being ‘often imitated, but never equaled.’ ”

Jones is the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

CMT previously ran the unscripted show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.