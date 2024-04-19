‘Fallout’ Gets Quick Renewal on Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered a second season of Fallout. The show, based on a videogame and set 200 years after the apocalypse, comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It premiered April 10.

Prime calls the show “the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.” Two centuries after the apocalypse, “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins are in the cast.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner created the show. They are executive producers and co-showrunners. Also executive producing are Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, have knocked it out of the park!” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.”

Season one has eight episodes.

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again,” said Nolan and Joy.

Nolan and Joy created the HBO drama Westworld.