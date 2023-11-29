Prime Video Takes Shot at Adapting Popular Video Game Into Series

Prime Video hopes it, like HBO with The Last of Us, can adapt a popular video game set in post-apocalyptic times into a hit series. Fallout, with Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten in the cast, premieres April 12, 2024.

Fallout is “the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” said Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. “

Also in the cast are Moises Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury and Walton Goggins.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who created Westworld for HBO. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Purnell plays Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller. Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier hiding his tragic past while fighting in the Brotherhood of Steel. MacLachlan plays Lucy’s father, known as Overseer Hank. Goggins plays a bounty hunter known as The Ghoul.” The Ghoul survives the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce the series in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Tim Cain created the video game. Prime Video licensed the rights back in 2020.