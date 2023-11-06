FX Cooks Up Third Season of ‘The Bear’

FX announced it will dish out a third season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series The Bear in 2024.

The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White as a chef who transforms a family sandwich business into a high-end restaurant, launched its second season this past June. The series is currently nominated for 13 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said in a statement. "We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. We and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

The Bear is executive produced by Calo, Senior, Storer, Hiro Murai and Matty Matheson.