Emmy Nominations Revealed, ‘Succession’ Leads Pack

Yvette Nicole Brown reveals the nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards during an event at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

Emmy nominations were revealed July 12, with actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma announcing several of the finalists.

Top drama is between Andor on Disney Plus, Better Call Saul on AMC, The Crown on Netlflix, HBO's House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Top comedy is between ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO’s Barry, FX’s The Bear, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Apple TV’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s Wednesday.

The best limited series contest features Netflix’s Beef and Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Prime Video's Daisy Jones and The Six, FX's Fleishman is in Trouble and Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series features Lizzy Caplan of Fleishman is in Trouble, Jessica Chastain of Showtime's George & Tammy, Dominique Fishback of Prime Video's Swarm, Kathryn Hahn of Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, Riley Keogh of Daisy Jones and Ali Wong of Beef.

Top lead actor in a limited series includes Taron Egerton of Apple TV's Black Bird, Kumail Nanjiani of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, Evan Peters of Dahmer-Monster, Daniel Radcliffe of Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Michael Shannon of George & Tammy and Steven Yeun of Beef.

Lead actor in a drama is between Jeff Bridges of Hulu’s The Old Man, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of Succession, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us.

Vying for lead actress in a drama are Sharon Horgan of Apple TV’s Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Keri Russell of Prime Video's The Diplomat and Bella Ramsay of The Last of Us.

Lead actress in a comedy is between Christina Applegate of Netflix’s Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, Natasha Lyonne of Peacock's Poker Face and Jenna Ortega of Wednesday.

Lead actor in a comedy has Bill Hader of Barry, Jason Segel of Apple TV's Shrinking, Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building, Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso and Jeremy Allen White of The Bear.

Supporting actress in a drama is between Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza and Simona Tabasco, all of The White Lotus; Rhea Seehorn from Better Call Saul; J. Smith-Cameron of Succession; and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown.

Best supporting actor in a drama has four from The White Lotus and four more from Succession. F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe are from Lotus. Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard are from Succession.

Supporting actress in a comedy features Alex Borstein of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Ayo Edebiri of The Bear; Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary; Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso and Jessica Williams from Shrinking.

Supporting actor in a comedy has Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler of Barry, Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso, James Marsden from Jury Duty, Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear and Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary.

Supporting actress in a limited series is between Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis of Welcome to Chippendales, Maria Bello of Beef, Claire Danes from Fleishman is in Trouble, Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones and The Six, Niecy Nash-Betts from Dahmer--Monster and Merritt Wever of Tiny Beautiful Things.

Supporting actor in a limited series features Murray Bartlett of Welcome to Chippendales, Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta of Black Bird, Richard Jenkins of Dahmer–Monster, Joseph Lee and Young Mazino of Beef and Jesse Plemons of Love & Death on HBO.

Top TV movie is between Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas on NBC, Fire Island on Hulu, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus, Prey on Hulu and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku.

Best game show is between Family Feud on ABC, Jeopardy! on ABC, The Price is Right on CBS, That’s My Jam on NBC and Wheel of Fortune on ABC.

Top talk show is between The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS, Late Night With Seth Meyers on NBC and The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV.

The reality competition short list features The Amazing Race on CBS, RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV, Survivor on CBS, Top Chef on Bravo and The Voice on NBC.

The full list of nominees is at Emmys.com. Succession has 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).

The 75th Emmys happens on September 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fox will televise the event.