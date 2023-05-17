Apple’s 'Ted Lasso' Jumps To Top Spot on TVision Power Score

Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso climbed to the top of TVision’s Power Score rankings for shows on connected TV for the week of May 8.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story from Netflix ranked second, climbing from 22nd last week and Freevee’s Jury Duty, last week’s top show, came in third place.

Rounding out the top five were Missing Dead or Alive from Netflix, which was new to the rankings, and Citadel from Amazon, which had been the second ranked show.

Netflix has eight shows in the top 20, including Queen Cleopatra, which was new to the list.

Other new shows on the list included Apple’s The Last Thing He Told Me, Peacock’s Bupkis and The Muppets Mayhem on Disney Plus

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers - regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.