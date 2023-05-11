Freevee's 'Jury Duty' Ranks Highest In TVision's CTV Show Rankings

Amazon Freevee’s hit series Jury Duty was the No. 1 show on connected TV for the week of May 1, according to a new ranking created by measurement company TVision.

The No 2 show, according to TVision’s Power Score, was Ted Lasso on Apple TV, followed by Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus.

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

(Image credit: TVision)

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers - regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.

Netflix, the top streaming service, has 9 of the top 20 shows on the Power Rankings.

"Movies have box office sales. Linear TV has ratings. Music has the top 40, but CTV programming—one of the most important influences on today’s cultural zeitgeist—has lacked a fair measure of performance ranking CTV content across all apps,” said Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “At TVision we are uniquely designed to solve this problem - with our ability to measure all programs across thousands of apps - from niche to the largest players. That's why we have introduced the TVision Power Score."

TVision plans to update its Power Score for CTV Shows on a weekly basis. It will also be releasing rankings for movies on CTV on a monthly basis.

For May, the top movie was Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. It was followed by Apple TV’s Ghosted and Peacock’s Ticket to Paradise.

(Image credit: TVision)

TVision notes that its rankings are likely to be different from other lists, like the Netflix Top Ten or Nielsen’s ranking of streaming shows.

“The Power Score is meant to reflect how engaged viewers are with the content, regardless of the scale of the platform. If a program does not engage a significant portion of the app’s viewers, or capture high attention, that will lower the score.k” TVision says.

TVision said the goal of the list is to help the industry better understand the relative value and engagement of content across all CTV apps.

"What I am most excited about is that using TVision’s data, and applying the right formulas, we can finally get a measure of relative performance of all the amazing content, across various streaming services. And even more exciting, truly predictive signals on breakout shows and movies." Joe Marchese, Executive Chairman, Human Ventures, and former head of ad sales at Fox.