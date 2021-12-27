‘Ted Lasso’ Named Favorite Series Of 2021 in Survey of Roku Viewers

Apple TV Plus' 'Ted Lasso' was the top show among Roku viewers

Ted Lasso, the acclaimed Apple TV Plus’ comedy was the top series of 2021, according to a poll of Roku users.

The streaming platform surveyed more than 50,000 viewers and asked them to rank their favorite series of 2021

After Ted Lasso, viewers picked Disney Plus’ WandaVision and Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale.

Squid Game was the first and only Netflix original series to make the Roku top 10 list, coming in at Number 4.

The rest of the top 10 was Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building, HBO’s Mare of Easttown, CBC’s Heartland, Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show, HBO’s Succession and Discovery’s 90-Day Fiancé.

Roku also reports that the most searched-for title by Roku users was Yellowstone from the Paramount Network.

The other most-search for shows and movies were SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Halloween and The Chosen.

The lists will be revealed during a special "The Year in Streaming" episode or Roku’s Roku Recommends show hosted by Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, which starts streaming Monday.

The special is part of Roku's New Year's experience.

Also appearing on the special are Liza Katzer and Jamie Lee, producers of Ted Lasso, Amy Ryan of Only Murders in the Building, O-T Fagbenle of The Handmaid’s Tale, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset Karamo Brown of Queer Eye andCheryl Hines from Curb Your Enthusiasm.