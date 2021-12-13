Golden Globes Nominations Revealed

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its Golden Globes nominations Monday morning, with Snoop Dogg handling the responsibilities.

Best comedy is between The Great on Hulu, Hacks on HBO Max, Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, Reservation Dogs on FX on Hulu and Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus.

Top drama is between Netflix’s Lupin, Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession.

Helen Hoehne, HFPA president, acknowledged the struggles the association has been through, in terms of diversity and financial practices, which saw NBC drop the telecast. She said the HFPA is “working tirelessly” to improve.

Best performance by an actor in a drama is between Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of Succession, Lee Jung-Jae of Netflix’s Squid Game, Billy Porter of Pose and Omar Sy of Lupin.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Uzo Aduba of HBO’s In Treatment, Jennifer Aniston of The Morning Show, Christine Baranski of Paramount Plus’s The Good Fight, Elisabeth Moss of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Mj Rodriguez of Pose.

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture is between Jessica Chastain of Scenes From a Marriage on HBO, Cynthia Erivo of Genius: Aretha on Nat Geo, Elizabeth Olsen on Disney Plus’s WandaVision, Margaret Qualley of Netflix’s Maid and Kate Winslet from HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie has Paul Bettany of WandaVision, Oscar Issac from Scenes From a Marriage, Michael Keaton from Hulu’s Dopesick, Ewan McGregor from Netflix’s Halston and Tahar Rahim from Netflix’s The Serpent.

Best performance by an actress in a comedy is between Hannah Einbinder of Hacks, Elle Fanning of The Great, Issa Rae from HBO’s Insecure, Tracee Ellis Ross from ABC’s Black-ish and Jean Smart from Hacks.

Best performance by an actor in a comedy features Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Nicholas Hoult from The Great, both Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso.

Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture on TV features Dopesick on Hulu, Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX, Maid on Netflix, Mare of Easttown on HBO and The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

Best actress in a supporting role features Jennifer Coolidge from HBO’s The White Lotus, Kaitlyn Dever from Dopesick, Andie MacDowell from Maid, Sarah Snook from Succession and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso.

Best supporting actor is between Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass from The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin from Succession, Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso and O Yeong-Su from Squid Game.

HBO has 15 nominations on the TV side and Hulu and Netflix have 10. Apple TV Plus has eight and FX holds five.

Succession has five nominations, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso have four, and Dopesick, The Great, Hacks, Maid, Only Murders, Pose and Squid Game have three apiece.

On the movie side, best drama is between Belfast, Coda, Dune, King Richard and The Power of the Dog.

Best actress in a drama is between Jessica Chastain of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman from The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman of Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

Best actor in a drama has Mahershala Ali in Swan Song, Javier Bardem from Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch from The Power of the Dog, Will Smith in King Richard and Denzel Washington from The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy is between Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick...Boom! and West Side Story.

Best actress in a musical or comedy has Marion Cotillard of Annette, Alana Haim of Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Lawrence from Don’t Look Up, Emma Stone from Cruella and Rachel Zegler from West Side Story.

Best actor in a musical or comedy features Leonardo DiCaprio from Don’t Look Up, Peter Dinklage in Cyrano, Andrew Garfield from Tick, Tick...Boom!, Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza and Anthony Ramos from In the Heights.

Best animated movie is between Encanto, Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Best Non-English movie has Compartment No. 6, Drive My Car, The Hand of God, A Hero and Parallel Mothers.

Best supporting actress has Caitriona Balfe of Belfast, Ariana Debose of West Side Story, Kirsten Dunst of The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis of King Richard and Ruth Negga of Passing.

Best supporting actor has Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar, both Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds of Belfast, Troy Kotsur of Coda and Kodi Smit-Mcphee from The Power of the Dog.

Best director is between Kenneth Branagh of Belfast, Jane Campion from The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Lost Daughter, Steven Spielberg of West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve of Dune.

Best screenplay has Paul Thomas Anderson of Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh of Belfast, Jane Campion from The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay from Don’t Look Up and Aaron Sorkin from Being the Ricardos.

Best score has Alexandre Desplat of The French Dispatch, Germaine Franco from Encanto, Jonny Greenwood from The Power of the Dog, Alberto Iglesias of Parallel Mothers and Hans Zimmer from Dune.

Best original song is between “Be Alive” from King Richard, “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect and “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die.