HFPA Announces 2022 Golden Globes, But No TV Partner Yet

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will give out the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 9. Nominations will be announced Dec. 13.

No TV partner has been announced.

The Golden Globes are given out to the best in television and film.

NBC was the longtime broadcast partner for the Golden Globes, but announced in May that it would not air the 2022 affair as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took heat for its lack of diversity and for questionable financial practices.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said NBC at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Globes Feb. 28. Netflix’s The Crown got top drama, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek was best comedy and The Queen’s Gambit got best limited series.