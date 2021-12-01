Roku Ready For the Holidays With Seasonal Experience

Roku will be ringing in the New Year

Streaming giant Roku unwrapped a seasonal experience on its platform Wednesday, guiding viewers to holiday content.

A winter hub will highlight movies and TV shows, including the Roku Original Movie, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, from Lionsgate.

The Roku Channel will feature holiday music from iHeartRadio, Vevo and other content providers.

The streamer will also be marking New Year's. Starting on Dec. 27, a special episode of Roku Recommends will present the top 10 shows of 2021 and a look ahead to 2022 highlights. The special will feature appearances by Amy Ryan of Only Murders in the Building, O.T. Fagbenle of The Handmaid’s Tale, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, Karamo Brown of Queer Eye and Cheryl Hines of Curb Your Enthusiasm, plus Liza Katzerland and Jamie Lee, producers of Ted Lasso.

Roku will have its own clock counting down to 2022, a New Year’s Eve screensavers, daily product giveaways and 99 cent premium subscription offers.

“The Roku Channel has become the heart of the home for many streamers and is home to a wide variety of amazing, free entertainment,” said Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD for Roku. “We’re connecting users with the content they want most during the holiday season. Whether it’s a feel-good original film, like Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, music for every kind of celebration, or reliving some of the best streaming moments of 2021 with Roku Recommends, The Roku Channel is a one-stop destination for great entertainment for millions of users.”■