Roku Steps Into the Streaming Savior Role for 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
Streaming company is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for a movie based on canceled NBC series
Stepping into a digital savior role long associated with Netflix, which has rescued more than a few canceled broadcast network shows, Redbox is reportedly near a deal with Lionsgate TV to resuscitate Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
According to Deadline, the agreement to produce a holiday movie based on the hourlong comedy drama is still being finalized.
NBC announced cancellation of the show after two seasons in June. And negotiations to continue it on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock failed to bare fruit.
For its part, Roku is embarked on an aggressive programming expansion through its Roku Channel AVOD platform, launching its "Roku Originals" branding initiative in June.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
