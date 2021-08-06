Roku Steps Into the Streaming Savior Role for 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Stepping into a digital savior role long associated with Netflix, which has rescued more than a few canceled broadcast network shows, Redbox is reportedly near a deal with Lionsgate TV to resuscitate Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

According to Deadline, the agreement to produce a holiday movie based on the hourlong comedy drama is still being finalized.

NBC announced cancellation of the show after two seasons in June. And negotiations to continue it on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock failed to bare fruit.

For its part, Roku is embarked on an aggressive programming expansion through its Roku Channel AVOD platform, launching its "Roku Originals" branding initiative in June.