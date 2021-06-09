‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Won’t See Season Three on NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will not get to season three on NBC. Jane Levy plays Zoey in the musical comedy/drama. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Andrew Leeds are also in the cast.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces Zoey, and the other executive producers are Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne.

Season two looked into “the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance,” in NBC’s words. After a tragedy, Zoey began to navigate her new normal and found herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life. Her musical powers both complicate and inform her view of the world.

Lionsgate and Universal Television produce the show, in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.