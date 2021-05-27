E! Hosts ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon May 30-31

E! will hold a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist marathon May 30-31. All 25 episodes of the NBC musical comedy-drama will air back to back. The pilot starts things off Sunday, May 30 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen. Season two began in January.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also executive produce.

All of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist streams on Peacock. Peacock, E! and NBC are all part of NBCUniversal.