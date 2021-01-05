‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Season Two on NBC Jan. 5

Season two of musical comedy-drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist starts on NBC Jan. 5. Jane Levy stars.

The show features musical performances set to a variety of genres and time periods.

Season two looks into “the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance,” in NBC’s words. After a tragedy, Zoey (played by Levy) begins to navigate her new normal. Zoey finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, and her musical powers both complicate and inform her view of the world.

Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Andrew Leeds are also in the cast.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also executive produce.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television.