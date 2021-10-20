Roku Orders More Episodes of ‘Roku Recommends‘ Series

Roku said it has ordered additional episodes of Roku Recommends, its 15-minute weekly entertainment show that presents streaming options based on the platform’s viewing data.

The show was launched in June and is produced by Funny or Die working with Roku’s branded content team — some of whom were previously with the comedy-centered platform.

Roku Recommends has been a top 10 video-on-demand TV series in unique views on the Roku Channel based on internal data, the company said. Roku said that 71% of households that watched Roku Recommends streamed a new channel on the Roku platform after watching an episode of the show.

“Roku has endless shows and movies to choose from as America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform,” said Maria Menounos, who co-hosts Roku Recommends with Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins. “If you’re like me, it’s hard to pick what to stream next. That’s why I’m so thrilled we get to bring you more episodes of our weekly program that was designed to help viewers rediscover classics or discover their next favorite show.”

Roku said that sponsors of Roku Recommends can use the Roku Measurement Partner Program to see if their integrations into the show reach SVOD-only steamers, adds incremental reach to their video campaign, shifts perceptions of their brands, drives consumers to stores or websites or makes cash registered ring.

Walmart is among the national advertisers that have sponsored the program.

“Today, advertisers need a new way to reach their customers, especially as more streamers spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments,” Roku Brand Studio head Chris Bruss said. “We’re thrilled that major brands are finding Roku Recommends helps their customers discover movies and shows and go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain and engage.”