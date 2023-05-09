'Bridgerton' Spinoff 'Queen Charlotte' Spikes -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For May 1-7

Spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story drew 148.3 million hours of streaming in its first four days on Netflix to become the most watched show in subscription streaming for the week of May 1-7.

The first franchise extension to uber producer Shonda Rhimes' mega-popular Netflix series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio (Sex Education, Doctor Who) in the title role of a prequel-set iteration of Rhimes' fictional multi-ethnic Elizabethan universe.

In its second week on Netflix, season 2 of Sweet Tooth perked up by over 20% to 60.5 million streaming hours and finished in second place overall.

In films, Sony Pictures' film adaptation of writer Fredrik Backman's novel A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks as the grumpy title character, seemed to have excited home streaming audiences even more than it did theatrical ones a few weeks earlier (opens in new tab).

A Man Called Otto led all domestic Netflix films with just 13.5 million streaming hours.

Fairing better in non-English films was French military action-thriller AKA, which scored 49.3 million streaming hours in its second week on Netflix.

