'Bridgerton' Spinoff 'Queen Charlotte' Spikes -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For May 1-7
But Tom Hanks grumpfest 'A Man Called Otto' Fizzes
Spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story drew 148.3 million hours of streaming in its first four days on Netflix to become the most watched show in subscription streaming for the week of May 1-7.
The first franchise extension to uber producer Shonda Rhimes' mega-popular Netflix series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio (Sex Education, Doctor Who) in the title role of a prequel-set iteration of Rhimes' fictional multi-ethnic Elizabethan universe.
In its second week on Netflix, season 2 of Sweet Tooth perked up by over 20% to 60.5 million streaming hours and finished in second place overall.
In films, Sony Pictures' film adaptation of writer Fredrik Backman's novel A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks as the grumpy title character, seemed to have excited home streaming audiences even more than it did theatrical ones a few weeks earlier (opens in new tab).
A Man Called Otto led all domestic Netflix films with just 13.5 million streaming hours.
Fairing better in non-English films was French military action-thriller AKA, which scored 49.3 million streaming hours in its second week on Netflix.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!