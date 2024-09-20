Starz’s ‘Fat Joe Talks’ To Bow in October
Method Man set as first guest of interview series
Starz will debut its first weekly talk show series, Fat Joe Talks, on October 4, featuring music artist/actor Method Man.
The weekly interview series will star the Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist Fat Joe as he interviews celebrities and newsmakers who drive the cultural zeitgeist, Starz said. Other stars expected to appear in the series include Mary J. Blige, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), T.I. and Babyface.
Embassy Row and SpringHill will produce the series for Starz. Fat Joe will serve as executive producer for the series along with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, Jamal Henderson and Michael Davies.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.