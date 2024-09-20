Starz’s ‘Fat Joe Talks’ To Bow in October

Starz will debut its first weekly talk show series, Fat Joe Talks, on October 4, featuring music artist/actor Method Man.

The weekly interview series will star the Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist Fat Joe as he interviews celebrities and newsmakers who drive the cultural zeitgeist, Starz said. Other stars expected to appear in the series include Mary J. Blige, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), T.I. and Babyface.

Embassy Row and SpringHill will produce the series for Starz. Fat Joe will serve as executive producer for the series along with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, Jamal Henderson and Michael Davies.