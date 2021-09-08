‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season Two on Hulu

Season two of drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga is on Hulu Sept. 8. Three episodes are available on premiere day, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday through October.

The cast includes Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender and Zolee Griggs.

The series is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, a Staten Island hip-hop group whose members include The RZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man and Ghostface Killah. Set in early ’90s New York, with crack cocaine nearing epidemic status, Wu-Tang: An American Saga tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young black men that are torn between music and crime.

“The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives,” goes the season two description. “But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with inter-city life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.”

Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce An American Saga.

Mario Van Peebles, who directed New Jack City, directed multiple episodes in the new season.