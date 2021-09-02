BET Plus Orders 'Ms. Pat' Season Two

BET Plus has renewed comedy The Ms. Pat Show for season two, two weeks after the series premiere. Season two will have 10 episodes.

Based on the standup comedy of Ms. Pat (Patricia Williams), the series tells the story of a convicted felon turned suburban mother and comedian, “whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta,” according to BET Plus. She finds herself and her family in conservative middle America.

Williams is Ms. Pat. The cast also includes J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes and Briyana Guadalupe.

“We knew The Ms. Pat Show was something special and that our viewers would fall in love with this family,” said Devin Griffin, executive VP and general manager of BET Plus. “Ms. Pat’s story is incredibly inspiring, and her humor makes it a unique and relatable show. We’re eager to continue building our relationship with Ms. Pat, Jordan E. Cooper, Lee Daniels, Imagine and everyone involved in creating this incredible show for our viewers.”

Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, Pam Williams, Marc Velez, Samie Kim Falvey, Jordan E. Cooper and Patricia Williams executive produce. Anthony Hill was showrunner in season one.

“I heard y’all was looking for Season 2, so here we go,” said Williams. “I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”

The show premiered August 12.

“It took five years for the right network to see what we knew immediately,” said Daniels. “That The Ms. Pat Show was telling real stories about a real Black family, that it was funny, and hard, and just special. It only took two weeks for BET Plus's audience to celebrate what the Ms. Pat team put on that screen every episode. We are thrilled at the response from fans, Black Twitter specifically, and look forward to what season two will bring.”