BET Plus Launches ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

BET Plus today (Aug. 12) will add a new comedy series to its lineup with the debut of The Ms. Pat Show.

The series, based on comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, follows the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, who finds herself in conservative middle America, said the streaming service.

Along for the ride are her penny-pinching husband, played by J. Bernard Calloway (City On A Hill), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (The Family Business), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (The Prince of Peoria), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann (50 Central) and Brittany Inge (Boomerang), said the service.

The Ms. Pat Show is executive produced by Williams, Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, Samie Kim Falvey, Anthony Hill and Jordan E. Cooper.

