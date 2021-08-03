BET Plus To Be Available Through Vizio’s SmartCast
Streaming service costs $9.99 a month
ViacomCBS and Vizio have reached an agreement that will make the BET Plus streaming service available to users of Vizio’s SmartCast platform.
“We are excited for the launch of BET Plus, which offers SmartCast users access to BET Plus’ original series, specials, and thousands of hours of popular TV shows and exclusive content,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “This addition to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen.”
Also Read: BET Plus Sets May Date for ‘Favorite Son’ Movie
Vizio users will be able to find BET Plus in the app row of the SmartCast Home screen starting Aug. 4. Vizio users will be able to get a free seven day trial of the service before purchasing a subscription for $9.99 a month.
Also Read: Presiding Over the House of Perry
Vizio has been upgrading its SmartCast platform, adding channels and improving its channel guide. It has also been making more subscription streaming services available.
Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video are already available via SmartCast.
Also Read: Vizio Smart TVs Add Discovery Plus App
BET Plus features the best of black culture with show including First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, The Family Business and American Gangster: Trap Queens.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.