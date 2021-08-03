BET Plus To Be Available Through Vizio’s SmartCast

ViacomCBS and Vizio have reached an agreement that will make the BET Plus streaming service available to users of Vizio’s SmartCast platform.

“We are excited for the launch of BET Plus, which offers SmartCast users access to BET Plus’ original series, specials, and thousands of hours of popular TV shows and exclusive content,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “This addition to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen.”

Also Read: BET Plus Sets May Date for ‘Favorite Son’ Movie

Vizio users will be able to find BET Plus in the app row of the SmartCast Home screen starting Aug. 4. Vizio users will be able to get a free seven day trial of the service before purchasing a subscription for $9.99 a month.

Also Read: Presiding Over the House of Perry

Vizio has been upgrading its SmartCast platform, adding channels and improving its channel guide. It has also been making more subscription streaming services available.

Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video are already available via SmartCast.

Also Read: Vizio Smart TVs Add Discovery Plus App

BET Plus features the best of black culture with show including First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, The Family Business and American Gangster: Trap Queens.