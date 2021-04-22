BET Plus Sets May Date for ‘Favorite Son’ Movie

BET Plus in May will debut a new gospel music-themed original film directed by actress Robin Givens.

The movie, Favorite Son, debuts May 6 and follows brothers in a gospel group who struggle to find a balance of life, love, faith and religion, while under the strict rule of their father, a megachurch reverend, said the streaming service. Favorite Son is inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name.

Givens will direct the movie, which stars Jonathan McReynolds, Anthony Evans Jr., Rotimi, Walnette Santiago, Serayah and Tamika Scott. Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson, Keith Neal, Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman serve as executive producers.

