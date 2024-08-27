‘Only Murders in the Building’ Back for Season 4; 'The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power’ Returns to Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 26-Sept. 2)

‘Only Murders in the Building' on Hulu

Season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and the return of The Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power to Prime Video head the list of original shows hitting the small screen during the Labor Day holiday week.

The Emmy Award-nominated series Only Murders in the Building debuts August 27, with stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez returning as podcast friends who solve murder mysteries in their New York apartment building, according to the streaming service. The 10-episode fourth season will feature guest appearances from Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Molly Shannon.

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power starts August 29. The eight-episode season takes place thousands of years before film franchises The Lord of Rings and The Hobbit.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 â€“ SDCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 26-September 2. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

August 28: Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man (documentary series), Nat Geo

Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

August 29: Gary (documentary), Peacock

GARY | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

August 29: Here Come the Irish (sports documentary), Peacock

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Here Come the Irish | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

August 29: Kaos (comedy series), Netflix

KAOS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 30: The Deliverance (horror movie), Netflix

The Deliverance | Lee Daniels | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 30: K-Pop Idols (music documentary), Apple TV Plus

K-Pop Idols â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

September 2: The Chicano Squad (documentary series), A&E

Two-Night Documentary Event "The Chicano Squad" Begins Monday, 9/2 at 9pm ET/PT - YouTube Watch On

September 2: English Teacher (comedy series), FX