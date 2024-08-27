‘Only Murders in the Building’ Back for Season 4; 'The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power’ Returns to Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 26-Sept. 2)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and the return of The Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power to Prime Video head the list of original shows hitting the small screen during the Labor Day holiday week.
The Emmy Award-nominated series Only Murders in the Building debuts August 27, with stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez returning as podcast friends who solve murder mysteries in their New York apartment building, according to the streaming service. The 10-episode fourth season will feature guest appearances from Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Molly Shannon.
Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power starts August 29. The eight-episode season takes place thousands of years before film franchises The Lord of Rings and The Hobbit.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 26-September 2. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
August 28: Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man (documentary series), Nat Geo
August 29: Gary (documentary), Peacock
August 29: Here Come the Irish (sports documentary), Peacock
August 29: Kaos (comedy series), Netflix
August 30: The Deliverance (horror movie), Netflix
August 30: K-Pop Idols (music documentary), Apple TV Plus
September 2: The Chicano Squad (documentary series), A&E
September 2: English Teacher (comedy series), FX
