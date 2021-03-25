BET Plus, Tyler Perry Set Summer Launch for ‘All The Queen's Men’ Series

BET Plus series 'All The Queen's Men'

BET Plus and Tyler Perry Studios this summer will launch a new drama series All The Queen's Men, the streaming service said Thursday.

The 10-episode series stars Eva Marcille as a businesswoman navigating the ownership of a popular nightclub -- Club Eden -- that features exotic male dancers, according to BET Plus.

The series is based on the book Ladies Night by Christian Keyes, who also stars in the show along with Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome and Jeremy Williams.

All The Queen’s Men is executive produced by Michelle Snead and Keyes.

