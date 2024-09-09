Paramount Plus Crowns New Season of ‘Tulsa King;’ ‘The Old Man’ Returns to FX: What’s Premiering This Week (Sep. 9-15)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Paramount Plus's Tulsa King and FX's The Old Man are among several shows returning to the small screen during a busy week of show premieres.
Tulsa King debuts its second season on September 15 and stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia kingpin Dwight Manfredi, who is exiled to Tulsa by his boss after being released from prison. Season 2 finds Manfredi and his crew continuing to build up and defend their growing criminal empire in Tulsa. The series also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza and Tatiana Zappardino.
FX's Emmy-nominated drama series The Old Man returns September 12 for its sophomore season. The series stars Jeff Bridges as former CIA agent Dan Chase and John Lithgow as ex-FBI assistant director Harold Harper, who join forces to rescue a woman (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by a powerful Afghan tribal leader (Navid Negahban). Bridges drew a 2024 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 9-15. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
September 10, The Money Game (sports documentary), Prime Video
September 11: The Circle (returning series), Netflix
September 13: Dora (returning series), Paramount Plus
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
September 13: How To Die Alone (comedy), Hulu
September 13: In Vogue: The 90s (documentary), Hulu
September 13: Three Women (drama), Starz
September 13: UFO Cowboys (returning series), The Roku Channel
September 13: Uglies (drama), Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.